Morgan Stanley Downgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $15.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Howard Weil lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.42.

NYSE AQN traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. 1,458,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,871. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $58,968,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,716 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,591 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

