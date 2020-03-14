Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,220,000 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the February 13th total of 16,920,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE:MS traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,293,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,244,093. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,195,000 after buying an additional 761,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

