Morgan Stanley Trims General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price to $42.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. 17,626,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,897,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. General Motors has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.