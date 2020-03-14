Morgan Stanley Trims Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Target Price to $119.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. 349,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,014. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

