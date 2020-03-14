Morgan Stanley Trims NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price to $139.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXPI. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. S&P Equity Research raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.32.

NXPI traded up $3.93 on Tuesday, hitting $95.54. 7,066,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,888. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

