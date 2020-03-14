Morgan Stanley Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $115.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.47.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.80. 2,255,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Qorvo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.