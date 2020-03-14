MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.61

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 57427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 over the last ninety days. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $47,374,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

