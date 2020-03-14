MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTSC. TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MTS Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

MTSC traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 321,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $482.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. MTS Systems has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.84 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MTS Systems will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Chun Hung Yu acquired 1,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Harrison acquired 1,380 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.53 per share, for a total transaction of $60,071.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,780 shares of company stock worth $212,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 1,681.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

