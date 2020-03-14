Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.96

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 718297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 57,404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 333.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

