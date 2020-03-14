National Bank Financial Lowers Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 2,520,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,592. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 1,420.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,469,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,313,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Baytex Energy by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,752,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.