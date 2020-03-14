National Bank Financial Lowers Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.
BTE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 2,520,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,592. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 2.56.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.
