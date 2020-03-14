National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Purchases C$404,400.00 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$404,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,840,020.

Laurent Ferreira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Laurent Ferreira bought 11,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$596,750.00.

TSE NA traded up C$7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$54.96. 7,103,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$45.70 and a 1-year high of C$75.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.25.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

