National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Purchases C$596,750.00 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$54.25 per share, with a total value of C$596,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at C$726,950.

On Friday, March 13th, Laurent Ferreira bought 8,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.55 per share, with a total value of C$404,400.00.

Shares of NA stock traded up C$7.93 on Friday, hitting C$54.96. 7,103,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$45.70 and a one year high of C$75.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NA. CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CSFB decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.25.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

