National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer William Bonnell Purchases 1,000 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer William Bonnell purchased 1,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$47.22 per share, with a total value of C$47,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,126.46.

Shares of TSE NA traded up C$7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,103,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.12. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$45.70 and a 52 week high of C$75.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CSFB reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.25.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

