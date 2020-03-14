National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.92

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.92 and last traded at $72.09, with a volume of 705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Presto Industries by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Presto Industries by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 645.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in National Presto Industries by 39.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

