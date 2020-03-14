National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.92

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.92 and last traded at $72.09, with a volume of 705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 4.28.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Presto Industries by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Presto Industries by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 645.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in National Presto Industries by 39.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.
