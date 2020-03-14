Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Navistar International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Navistar International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.81.

NAV traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 997,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,796. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

