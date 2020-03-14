Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Navistar International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. 997,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,796. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navistar International will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

