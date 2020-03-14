Needham & Company LLC Cuts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $31.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of DOMO traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 741,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,324. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $314.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 338.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 126.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

