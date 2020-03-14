Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,368. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

