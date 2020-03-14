Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Sell Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their sell rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.78.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $21.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.30. 9,258,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $393.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 346.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

