Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their sell rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Netflix from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $21.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,258,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.09. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Netflix by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

