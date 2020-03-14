Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 3,500 Shares

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $4.94 on Friday, hitting $39.50. 17,777,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,931,769. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

