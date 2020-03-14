Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $106.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.68.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,896,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,683. Nike has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

