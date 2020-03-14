Nike’s (NKE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.68.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,896,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

