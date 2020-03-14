Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.40

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 1492391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Cfra cut their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,381,197,000 after acquiring an additional 514,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,093,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,819,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $616,528,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,240,000 after buying an additional 1,083,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after buying an additional 1,268,245 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

