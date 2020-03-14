Nomura Cuts Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $42.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lowered by Nomura from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.90.

NYSE DKS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,398,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $73,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,642 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $26,823,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $26,268,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

