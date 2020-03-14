Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $122.94

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $122.94 and last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

Get Nordson alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $395,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,631 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $86,059,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 7,664.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after buying an additional 137,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 120,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.