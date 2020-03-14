Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC's primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company's technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC's products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Northern Technologies International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NTIC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.17. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. Analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

