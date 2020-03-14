Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 650.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $951,919.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $24.00 on Friday, hitting $314.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

