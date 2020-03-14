Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) PT Lowered to at Goldman Sachs Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from to in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NCLH. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 42,838,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,200.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $968,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

