NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,269 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.11% of NRG Energy worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

