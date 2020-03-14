Nucleus Vision Achieves Market Cap of $2.44 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $860,892.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, IDEX, WazirX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,664,751,768 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, CoinBene, Binance, Bitbns, Ethfinex, WazirX, BITBOX, Bitrue, Koinex, Huobi, Zebpay and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

