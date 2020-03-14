Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “One of the leading Bakken players, Oasis Petroleum’s production growth is likely to benefit from its top-tier acreage (414,000 net acres) in the Williston Basin. Further, exposure in the Delaware Basin with around 23,000 acres also offers the company attractive returns and low cost benefits. The company’s midstream and well services completion business provides it an edge over peers. However, the company is struggling to contain its lease operating expenses, which rose to $7.26 per Boe from the year-ago figure of $6.95 per Boe. Moreover, the company reduced its headcount by 12% in Q3, which might further dampen investor confidence. As it is, the E&P operator is struggling with extremely low oil prices, which fell near the $30-per-barrel mark recently. This accounts for our cautious stance on Oasis Petroleum stock.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OAS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,204,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,765,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 599,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 160,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 197,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

