Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.

OAS has been the topic of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,204,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,765,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $323.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 151,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

