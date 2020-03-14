Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “One of the leading Bakken players, Oasis Petroleum’s production growth is likely to benefit from its top-tier acreage (414,000 net acres) in the Williston Basin. Further, exposure in the Delaware Basin with around 23,000 acres also offers the company attractive returns and low cost benefits. The company’s midstream and well services completion business provides it an edge over peers. However, the company is struggling to contain its lease operating expenses, which rose to $7.26 per Boe from the year-ago figure of $6.95 per Boe. Moreover, the company reduced its headcount by 12% in Q3, which might further dampen investor confidence. As it is, the E&P operator is struggling with extremely low oil prices, which fell near the $30-per-barrel mark recently. This accounts for our cautious stance on Oasis Petroleum stock.”

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,204,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,765,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $323.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366,153 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,986,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,748,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459,049 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $10,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.