OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCFC. TheStreet lowered OceanFirst Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.30.

OCFC stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 268,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,414. The firm has a market cap of $956.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $280,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,730 shares of company stock worth $956,612 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,062,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66,332 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 940,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 114,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,805 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

