OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the February 13th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OIBR.C stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 429,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,171. OI S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

