Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $997.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post $997.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $981.00 million. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $990.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $182.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.77.

Shares of ODFL traded up $10.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.58. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $227.21. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,293,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,705,000 after buying an additional 495,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,038,000 after buying an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $137,947,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,817,000 after buying an additional 89,263 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

