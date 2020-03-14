Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. 150,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $248.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.87. Ooma has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $33,475.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,582 shares of company stock worth $181,476. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ooma by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

