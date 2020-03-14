Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Text has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at $1,919,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 4.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Open Text by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 34,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

