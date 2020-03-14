Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OPRA. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Opera in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Opera from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Get Opera alerts:

OPRA traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 498,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,788. The firm has a market cap of $716.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.33. Opera has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Opera had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Opera will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.