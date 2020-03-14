Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target Raised to

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from to in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of Opko Health stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 110,312,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,527,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.99. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,910.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 1,512,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,359 in the last 90 days. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opko Health during the first quarter worth $67,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

