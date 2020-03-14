Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target Raised to

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from to in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.88.
Shares of Opko Health stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 110,312,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,527,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.99. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opko Health during the first quarter worth $67,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
Opko Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
