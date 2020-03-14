OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OPHC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. 636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

