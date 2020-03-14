Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Issues Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Orbit International had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 19,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.12. Orbit International has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $6.24.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Orbit International’s previous None dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

