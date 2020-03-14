Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Organogenesis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of ORGO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 455,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,419. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.84 million and a P/E ratio of -10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

