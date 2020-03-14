Organogenesis’ (ORGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

ORGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Organogenesis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

ORGO traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,419. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $468.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. Equities analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.