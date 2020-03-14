Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Acquires Shares of 2,000 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 6.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at about $12,628,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 452.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

Nike stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,896,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $71.76 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

