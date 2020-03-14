Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys 745 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.4% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,338 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 648,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $8.51 on Friday, hitting $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,051,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,329. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

