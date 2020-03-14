Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 3.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $7.00 on Friday, hitting $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,968. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

