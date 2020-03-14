Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $11.47 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

JPM traded up $15.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.91. 36,389,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,707,205. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.