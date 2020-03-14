Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $421,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $102.72 on Friday, reaching $1,214.27. 3,699,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,421.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,323.75. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $834.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

